NFL Draft 2023: Chicago Bears set to pick 9th in first round Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will be on the clock Thursday night for the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Bears originally had the number one overall pick in the draft after finishing last season with the worst record in the league.

The Bears traded the top pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the ninth overall pick and a second round pick in this year's draft, wide receiver D.J. Moore, a first round pick in 2024 and a second round pick in 2025.

Last year, the Bears did not own a first round pick after making a trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears drafted cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round with their first pick last year.

