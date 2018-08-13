What to do if you're returning to a flooded home

Here's what to do after you return to your home in a flood. (Accuweather)

After a flood, homeowners can take steps to ensure the safety of their houses and give them the best outcome possible with the insurance company.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warns that you should check for any visible structural damage, such as warping, loosened or cracked foundation elements, cracks, and holes before entering the home and contact utility companies if you suspect damage to water, gas, electric, and sewer lines. Watch the Accuweather video above to see what steps to take in your home after flood waters subside.
