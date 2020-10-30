Chicago police expand patrols, safety plans in place ahead of Election Day, Halloween 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7483944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicago officials on Friday discussed the city's emergency preparedness plans for the next 10 days.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will be expanding their patrols, and emergency plans are in place ahead of Election Day on Tuesday and Halloween on Saturday, city officials said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicago leaders from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, CPD, the Chicago Department of Public Health and Department Of Business Affairs, and Consumer Protection discussed the city's 10-day "preparedness and safety plan" Friday morning.The plan covers Halloween weekend, Election Day and all of next week."The act of voting is sacred to our democracy, which is why we are deploying every last public health and public safety resource to ensure that right is protected for every single one of our city's residents," Lightfoot said. "Through months of preparations and contingency planning between all of our departments and agencies, the City has worked tirelessly through an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure a safe and smooth Election Day."CPD Superintendent David Brown said officers' days off have been canceled."During this unprecedented year of pandemic and civil unrest, CPD is working around-the-clock to ensure public safety ahead of the upcoming election," Brown said.As part of the 10-day plan, OEMC is activating its Emergency Operations Center Friday in a citywide effort to monitor any activity and crowds as well as coordinate resource requests and responses to individual situations with city departments, agencies, the Chicago Board of Elections and state and federal partners, the mayor's office said.Over the past several weeks, OEMC has held multiple preparedness workshops with the city's public safety and infrastructure departments, businesses, agencies and partners to provide an overview of the city's plan and conduct various scenarios, including severe weather, COVID-19 outbreaks and possible protests stemming from uncertainty around the winner of the presidential election in the days after Election Day, the office said."In partnership with the Chicago Board of Election and Illinois Department of Public Health, we have been working diligently to ensure every polling station in Chicago has the public health resources needed to protect against COVID-19," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "By ensuring every polling station has a COVID-19 prevention plan and abides by the proper health precautions, all Chicagoans should know that if they, too, take the proper precautions that it remains safe to vote before or on Election Day."To supplement on-the-ground public safety resources, the police department will increase its patrol beyond its regular deployments starting Friday.Additionally, the city will deploy "infrastructure assets" that will be strategically positioned by OEMC to support and protect neighborhood commercial corridors and critical businesses, the mayor's office said."Over the past several weeks, BACP has been working diligently to ensure that Chicago's business community is prepared for the possibility of events, large demonstrations and rallies that may occur around Election Day," BACP Commissioner Rosa Escareno said.Starting next week, OEMC is also launching a Business Operation Center, a physical facility created for the private sector partners to exchange real-time information and provide situational awareness during public safety or public health issues. A first-of-its-kind effort, the BOC is designed to expand the communication and operational components by utilizing businesses and key subject-matter experts with the ability to contact security onsite and distribute accurate information, city officials said.Some businesses, like Macy's on State Street, have already boarded up windows ahead of uncertainty next week. But police have said there is no intelligence suggesting there will be any problems.Lightfoot said the city will be ready to rapidly deploy police and other resources in the event there is any civil unrest after the election. She would not say if that would include shutting down public transit or raising bridges.The Chicago Board of Elections also announced Friday it will offer vote by mail drop boxes adjacent to Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields. The Wrigley Field drop box will be at the Gallagher Way Gate outside the ballpark on Clark Street. The Guaranteed Rate Field drop box will be on Shields Avenue just north of 35th Street and will allow drive-up service.The ballpark drop boxes will serve only vote by mail voters from Chicago. Both drop boxes will be open, along with the vote by mail at drop boxes in 52 early voting locations, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.Approximately 510,000 Chicago voters have applied to vote by mail, more than four times the city's previous record high, city officials said.Election officials said 650,000 people have already voted early, smashing records.