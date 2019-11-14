What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting

By ABC7.com Staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- At 7:38 a.m. Thursday the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about an active shooter at Saugus High School.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Thursday morning that the suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male who is a student at the school and Thursday is his birthday.

Witnesses and video surveillance identified the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect shot five fellow students, two fatally, at Saugus High School before turning the .45-caliber handgun on his own head.

Officials said video shows the shooter pull out a gun in the quad and shoot the victims with the gun, with no more bullets left.

Capt. Ken Wegener said during the press conference that a search warrant was being conducted at the suspect's house, and his girlfriend and mother were at the local police station for questioning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritahigh schoolactive shooterstudent diesstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
2 shot at GoLo gas station in Lansing, police say
4th Illinois resident dies of vaping-related lung injury
US School Violence Fast Facts
Lightfoot proposes reducing penalties for marijuana use in Chicago
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Show More
Racist video sparks fight at Tinley Park high school
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Girl, 9, dies after being found unresponsive at elementary school in Gage Park: Police
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
More TOP STORIES News