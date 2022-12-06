How to make a Holiday Cosmopolitan with Wheatley Vodka

Looking to put a twist on a classic cocktail this holiday season? Master mixologist and cocktail historian Molly Wellmann mixes up a Holiday Cosmopolitan featuring Wheatley Vodka. Sponsored by Sazerac.

CINCINNATI -- Host Danielle Bellini and master mixologist Molly Wellmann meet up again at the historic Arnold's Bar & Grill in Cincinnati, Ohio to mix up a holiday cocktail inspired by a classic: The Cosmopolitan.

"We're using Wheatley Vodka because taste matters," Molly says, "The thing about Wheatley is that they distill it 10 times which removes a lot of the impurities so it makes it smooth and clean and perfect for making cocktails."

Along with 1.5oz of Wheatley Vodka, Molly adds 0.5oz of ginger simple syrup and 0.5oz fresh lime juice before shaking everything with ice. After pouring the mixture into a chilled martini glass, she slowly pours 0.5oz of spiced cranberry mix, letting it sit at the bottom. Then add a simple lime wheel garnish and you have the perfect cocktail this holiday season.

For those who don't have all the ingredients at home but still want a great drink, Molly recommends using the Stirrings Cosmopolitan Mixer. Just 1.5oz of Wheatley Vodka mixed with 2oz of the Stirrings Cosmopolitan Mixer and you have a delicious and simple drink in half the time.

"Your guests are going to be like 'oh my gosh you made this yourself?' And you're like yeah maybe with a little help from Stirrings," Molly says with a smile.

To learn more visit:

WheatleyVodka.com