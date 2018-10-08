Wheaton children's gym reopens after boy, 7, killed in accident

A Wheaton children's gym reopened Monday, one week after an accident that took the life of a 7-year-old boy.Police said Brady Doherty died after an accident while using the Space Flight ride last Sunday at the My Gym at 43 Danada Square.The second grader was playing on the "zip line-type equipment" at My Gym when he struck his head and/or neck. He later died of his injuries."There are no indications of foul play in what appears to have been a tragic accident," Chief Bill Murphy, Wheaton Police Department, said in an email.The Space Flight ride has been a staple at approximately 165 My Gym locations for several decades. Use of the equipment has been suspended at all locations pending a full investigation.Matt Hendison of My Gym Enterprises flew in from corporate headquarters in Los Angeles to be there for the reopening."Nothing like this has ever happened and it's hard to even talk about because it doesn't even seem real. We are taking this very seriously. We're looking at every possible element of the situation to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again. It's just heartbreaking," Hendison said.Residents in Glen Ellyn and neighboring areas have put up blue ribbons to show their support for the grieving family."They tell us blue is his favorite color," said Doug Herwaldt, owner of Paul's Shoe Service.He helped spearhead the distribution of more than 400 ribbons around town."We didn't realize how many people would come out of the woodwork and want this done," Herwaldt said.Kristine Caruso is one of the people sporting a ribbon outside of her house. Her kids used to play on the same ride and she believes it to be very safe. Now she just wants to be part of the support network for the Doherty family."The support in the community - it doesn't surprise me," Caruso said. "We're all very heartbroken."The My Gym location opened Monday morning but closed in the afternoon due to low enrollment in the afternoon camp.