Wheaton children's gym set to reopen Monday after boy, 7, killed in accident

A Wheaton children's gym is set to reopen Monday, one week after a deadly accident.

ABC7's news partners at the Daily Herald report 7-year-old Brady Doherty died after an accident while using the Space Flight ride last Sunday at My Gym at 43 Danada Square.

The owner said that ride will not be open for now. The Daily Herald reports Doherty was a second grader at St. Petronille Catholic School in Glen Ellyn and died two days after the accident.

The gym was closed over the weekend, but will resume operations Monday.
