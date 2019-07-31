Wheaton couple charged, wife pleads guilty to stealing veterans' charity donations

WHEATON, Ill. -- A woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing charitable donations she solicited with her husband on behalf of a veterans' charity they created together in west suburban Wheaton.Priscilla Olshefski, 60, pleaded guilty to use of charitable trust funds for personal benefit, Wheaton police said.She was sentenced to 170 days in jail.The Olshefkis were arrested May 2 after a 10-month investigation into the Veteran's Christian Network, a not-for-profit organization they created claiming to raise money for veterans, police and DuPage County prosecutors said.The investigation began after Wheaton police received numerous complaints about the Olshefskis "aggressive soliciting tactics, intimidation and concerns surround the legitimacy of VCN as a not-for-profit organization," police said.According to prosecutors, the Olshefskis used the money they raised on rent, car payments, insurance and veterinary bills.Todd Olshefski is due in court August 19.