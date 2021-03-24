Motorcyclist, 19, dies in Wheaton crash that shut down Butterfield Road for hours

WHEATON, Ill. -- A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash that shut down a section of Butterfield Road for over four hours Tuesday morning in west suburban Wheaton.The rider collided with an SUV about 10:50 a.m. on Butterfield Road and Briarcliffe Boulevard, according to Wheaton Police Deputy Chief P. J. Youker.He was pronounced dead at a hospital, Youker said. There were no other injuries.Butterfield was shut down until 3:30 p.m. between Lambert Road and Bradford Drive, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.The DuPage County coroner's office hasn't released details about the fatality.