Motorcyclist, 19, dies in Wheaton crash that shut down Butterfield Road for hours

WHEATON, Ill. -- A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash that shut down a section of Butterfield Road for over four hours Tuesday morning in west suburban Wheaton.

The rider collided with an SUV about 10:50 a.m. on Butterfield Road and Briarcliffe Boulevard, according to Wheaton Police Deputy Chief P. J. Youker.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital, Youker said. There were no other injuries.

Butterfield was shut down until 3:30 p.m. between Lambert Road and Bradford Drive, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The DuPage County coroner's office hasn't released details about the fatality.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
