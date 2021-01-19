Wheaton Walgreens robbed by man with hatchet

WHEATON, Ill. -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Walgreens store with a hatchet Saturday night in west suburban Wheaton.About 8:55 p.m., a man entered the Walgreens, 1601 N. Main St., displayed a hatchet and demanded money from the store clerk, Wheaton police said.He reached over the counter and took money from the register, police said. He fled the north on Parkway Drive.He is described as 5-foot-8, with a slim build, police said. He wore a light-colored jacket with a camouflage hoodie, black face mask, blue jeans, red Converse gym shoes, and black gloves.Anyone with information is asked to call Wheaton police at 630-260-2075.