Food & Drink

Wheaton officers shovel dozens of donuts from intersection: VIDEO

WHEATON, Ill. -- The Wheaton Police Department got an unusual call for help Sunday.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, or in this case perhaps a thousand jokes. Video taken in Wheaton shows two police officers shoveling up donuts.

The officers were called to Naperville Road where as many as 60 donuts had been left in the intersection.

Officers shoveled them into buckets, stomping on them to make them fit, then took them away.

It's not clear who dropped them there, or why. The person who posted the video to Twitter speculated a garbage bag of day-old donuts had ended up in the intersection, "possibly deliberately."

Wheaton police have not released any further information.
