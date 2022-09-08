WATCH LIVE

Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
42 minutes ago
Wheel of Fortune Live comes to Rosemont next month with host Clay Aiken.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!

This is an all-new, immersive, theatrical experience where it feels like you're a part of the real "Wheel of Fortune".

It's part game-show, part comedy and all entertainment. Especially when Clay Aiken is one of the hosts.

Guests can audition for a chance to go on stage and spin a replica of the wheel and win prizes such as $10,000 or a trip to Paris or Hawaii.

"Wheel of Fortune Live" will play at the Rosemont Theater Sunday, October 23.

Tickets start at $37.

For more information, visit wheeloffortunelive.com.

