Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont

Wheel of Fortune Live comes to Rosemont next month with host Clay Aiken.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!

This is an all-new, immersive, theatrical experience where it feels like you're a part of the real "Wheel of Fortune".

It's part game-show, part comedy and all entertainment. Especially when Clay Aiken is one of the hosts.

Guests can audition for a chance to go on stage and spin a replica of the wheel and win prizes such as $10,000 or a trip to Paris or Hawaii.

"Wheel of Fortune Live" will play at the Rosemont Theater Sunday, October 23.

Tickets start at $37.

For more information, visit wheeloffortunelive.com.