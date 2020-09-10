wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' returns next week with a few changes for season 38

LOS ANGELES -- "America's Game" is back!

"Wheel of Fortune" is returning to television for its 38th season, premiering Monday, Sept. 14.

Fans can expect hosts Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and the Wheel, but the show made a few changes to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, the Wheel was slightly redesigned to extend its surrounding platform to allow for 6 feet of space between Sajak and the contestants.

"I think it looks great. We would probably do a bit of a Wheel and set redesign anyway," he said.

Contestants will also use what Sajak calls "The White Thing," a cap to help them spin without personally touching the Wheel.

The Emmy Award-winning game show is adding one fortunate change: To celebrate the 38th season, the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000.

Don't miss the season 38 premiere of "Wheel of Fortune" at 7:30 p.m. | 6:30 p.m. c on Monday, Sept. 14, on this ABC station.

