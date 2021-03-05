Metra North Central train crashes into car in Wheeling; extensive delays expected

WHEELING, Ill. -- A Metra North Central Service train struck a car parked too close to the tracks Friday morning in Wheeling, delaying passengers by more than an hour.Inbound train No. 102 collided with the empty vehicle about 6:25 a.m. near Palatine Road, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reilly.It appeared that the car, which wasn't near a rail crossing, had been parked too close to the tracks, Reilly said.No injuries were reported on or off the train, she said.In a service alert, Metra said it was moving passengers from the affected train onto train No. 108, which Metra said was operating up to 50 minutes behind schedule.Service updates are available atThe car appeared to be on the tracks over Palatine Road, halfway between Wolf and Wheeling roads. Traffic is not affected.