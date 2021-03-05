train crash

Metra North Central train crashes into car in Wheeling; extensive delays expected

WHEELING, Ill. -- A Metra North Central Service train struck a car parked too close to the tracks Friday morning in Wheeling, delaying passengers by more than an hour.

Inbound train No. 102 collided with the empty vehicle about 6:25 a.m. near Palatine Road, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reilly.


It appeared that the car, which wasn't near a rail crossing, had been parked too close to the tracks, Reilly said.

RELATED: Man, 71, dies after falling near edge of North Side Red Line platform, getting hit by train, Chicago police say

No injuries were reported on or off the train, she said.

In a service alert, Metra said it was moving passengers from the affected train onto train No. 108, which Metra said was operating up to 50 minutes behind schedule.


Service updates are available at Metrarail.com.

The car appeared to be on the tracks over Palatine Road, halfway between Wolf and Wheeling roads. Traffic is not affected.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wheelingtrain accidenttrain crashmetra
TRAIN CRASH
Red Line train hits fallen man, 71; he later died: CPD
Man fatally struck by BNSF Metra train
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield; truck driver cited
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 fatally, on I-57 on South Side; NB lanes reopen
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
1 of 2 teens convicted in WI Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces retirement
Chicago police sergeant demands change after officer's suicide
Van crashes into NYC outdoor dining area, bus stop; 7 injured
Show More
The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company
IDNR investigating numerous duck, geese deaths at NW Indiana lake
Man devastated by COVID receives rare double lung transplant at Northwestern
Childcare worker at Barrington church charged with battering kids: police
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News