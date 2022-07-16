attempted murder

Wheeling man sentenced to 57 years in attempted murder of Illinois State Police trooper

EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Illinois State trooper

WHEELING, Ill. -- A 46-year-old Wheeling man was sentenced for attempted murder of an Illinois State Police trooper and aggravated unlawful restraint of another trooper.

Volodymyr Dragan was sentenced to 57 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for two related incidents in 2019.

Officers went to Dragan's residence in Wheeling on Aug. 15, 2019, to serve Dragan a search and arrest warrant following an incident where he held a trooper at gun point during a traffic stop. While serving the warrant, Dragan fired shots in his home and struck an officer.

SEE ALSO | Danny Golden, Chicago police officer paralyzed in Beverly shooting, released from hospital

The trooper, who was 32 at the time and a five-year veteran with ISP, was shot through the forearm and later recovered. He has since returned to full duty.

Dragan has been held at Cook County Jail since August 2019.

"Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state's attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. "The ISP appreciates the court's strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wheelingofficer injuredpolice officer injuredsentencingattempted murdershots firedshootingillinois state policepolice officer shot
ATTEMPTED MURDER
2 charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing
Man who allegedly set homeless man on fire was 'angry': prosecutors
Man arrested for allegedly setting homeless man on fire: CPD
Men charged after attempting to set baby on fire: police
TOP STORIES
Sergeant tackles man with rifle, 120 rounds of ammo near kids at mall
CTA employee found dead; some service delayed in Loop, authorities say
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
Father fatally shot in front of daughter in Evanston park, family says
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
Search for woman after child left in car for 2 days in Alaska
Rapper Kodak Black arrested during traffic stop in Florida
Show More
2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on Far South Side, police say
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Chicago Weather: Humid with isolated storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News