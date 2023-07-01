2 men shot outside Crave Bar in Unincorp. Wheeling, Cook County Sheriff's police say

UNINCORPORATED WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot outside of a northwest suburban sports bar early Saturday morning.

Cook County Sheriff's police said they responded to a report of a shooting outside of Crave Bar in the 1200 blk. of W. Rand Road in unincorporated Wheeling at around 1:55 am.

Police said the victims are 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old man.

Both were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact sheriff's police detectives at 708-865-4896.