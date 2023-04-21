Chicago preschoolers celebrate Earth Day by planting garden in Englewood

Preschoolers in Englewood's Building Block Academy are celebrating Earth Day 2023 with a new activity: gardening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This school in Englewood is celebrating something special.

Kids at Building Blocks Learning Academy are getting their hands dirty to truly understand the meaning of Earth Day.

Dozens of preschoolers rolled up their sleeves, put on gloves and got to work, planting fruit, vegetable and flower seeds that will cultivate throughout the school year.

"They can go home and actually tell their parents they want something green or something yellow or red on their plates," said Michelle Redd, the owner of Building Blocks Learning Academy. "And it's awesome when it can go bottom up versus top down."

The children learning the importance of heathy eating at a young age.

"I eat watermelon and I eat salad and I eat tomatoes," said four-year-old Jessa.

"So it's healthy and we can grow our bodies and get stronger," said six-year-old Zayden.

But today's work doesn't stop in the garden.

"I'm going to clean up the trash today so the earth can be happy," Jessa said.

Outside the school, the kids are doing their part to help clean up the neighborhood and take pride and a sense of responsibility in where they live.

"They're able to go and tell their parents don't throw stuff out the window," Redd said. Don't throw things in the ground. We are preserving our earth."

Parent Janisha Dunmars was at the event.

"He asked me this morning to come help him do it, so I got up and came help do it," Dunmars said.

Dunmars said activities like these have rippling effects in the community and promote a healthier, cleaner and safer environment.

"Even trying to make activities like this for kids a little older to keep them off the street from doing the stuff that they've been doing, because it's really only getting worse out here," Dunmars said. "So stuff like this and other activities of age should definitely be more in communities like mine."

The kids will continue watering their garden each week. In a couple months, they'll soon see the fruits of their labor.