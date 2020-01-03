Chicago looking for volunteers to help residents file taxes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city is looking for volunteers to help Chicagoans file their taxes.
The city is partnering with non-profit Ladder Up for the annual Tax Prep Chicago program, which offers free tax prep and e-filing to thousands of people in need.
Last year the program helped 17,000 families receive more than $26 million in tax refunds and credits.
Ladder Up trains volunteers to provide assistance at 15 sites across the city from February 1 through April 15, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit www.goladderup.org/volunteer.
For more information about the program, visit www.taxprepchicago.org.
