Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake: Agency

HONOLULU -- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time.

The agency said it's investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii time.

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort | LIVE
1 killed in fiery I-88 crash involving semi, SUV
Our Chicago: Tax relief for Chicago homeowners
Officer was on George Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes: Prosecutors
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion
Biden calls decision to lift Texas mask mandate 'big mistake'
Show More
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
IL reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
Suburban Chicago man sentenced for aiding Islamic terrorist group
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges
Tinley Park couple escapes house fire: officials
More TOP STORIES News