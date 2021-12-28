el chapo

Wife of Chicago drug dealer tied to El Chapo says US can't prosecute her, gave her immunity deal

EMBED <>More Videos

New details of government plan to track down, arrest 4 of El Chapo's sons

CHICAGO -- The wife of one of Chicago's most prolific cocaine dealers says the government granted her immunity from prosecution during its investigation of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera and she shouldn't have to face a pending money-laundering indictment tied to her husband's drug proceeds.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

In a Dec. 24 filing in federal court in Chicago, Vivianna Lopez pointed to an exchange between federal prosecutors and her husband, Pedro Flores, who testified against Guzman at the kingpin's trial in 2018 in New York. The prosecutor asked, "Was your wife ever charged with collecting drug debts?" and Flores answered, "No, she was given immunity."

SEE ALSO | New details of government plan to track down and arrest four of El Chapo's sons

Lopez's lawyer says the government either gave her immunity or "knowingly elicited her husband's perjured testimony at the El Chapo trial." Lopez is asking the court to order the government to turn over any documents describing any immunity or "non-prosecution" agreements with her.

Lopez's husband and his twin brother, Margarito Flores, surrendered to authorities in 2008 and agreed to become informants against Guzman. In exchange, they received relatively light sentences of 14 years in prison while Guzman was sentenced to life.

RELATED | 'El Chapo' Guzman's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro sentenced to 3 years in US federal prison

In June, Lopez and Valerie Gaytan, the wife of Margarito Flores, were charged in federal court in Chicago with helping to stash hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money over a dozen years, starting in 2008. The money paid for schools for the twins' children, Lopez's student loans and even an exercise bike, the indictment says.

Contributing: Jon Seidel

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopillegal drugstrialdrug arrestdrug bustchicago crimeel chapodrugu.s. & worldcarteldrugs
EL CHAPO
New details of govt. plan to track down, arrest 4 of El Chapo's sons
'El Chapo' Guzman's wife sentenced to US prison
Drug kingpins' wives behind bars, could hold keys to Chicago's cartel
Huge reward suggests Chicago has new Public Enemy No. 1
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News