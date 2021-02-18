I-Team

When are the stimulus checks coming? IRS says all of 1st, 2nd economic impact payments sent out, leaving those still waiting on edge

The IRS announced that all first and second stimulus payments have been issued.

If you're still waiting on a payment, chances are this isn't the news you want to hear.

But, there can be a solution.

The agency said it issued 160 million payments to people across the country, totaling $270 billion.

And more than 147 million payments in the second round totaled over $142 billion.

But those who have been checking the mailbox daily for their missing stimulus payments, and finding it empty, are probably frustrated.

The IRS is reminding people that in order to recoup your missing stimulus payment, you need to fill out a recovery rebate credit form when filing your taxes. That includes people who do not traditionally file taxes, like people who receive Social Security or disability benefits.

The ABC7 I-Team has received many calls from those who are disappointed in the stimulus check rollout.

Visit IRS.gov for more information on how to reclaim that money.
