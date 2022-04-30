chicago proud

Chicago White Sox honor retired nurse who flew to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sox honor retired nurse who flew to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Joan Morris is not one to relish the spotlight. But she had no way to avoid it Friday night as White Sox fans gave her a standing ovation.

The White Sox honored her for her volunteer work between innings at Friday night's game.

"It was eye-opening," Morris said.

A retired nurse, Morris just returned from Slovakia and Poland where she went to help Ukrainian refugees. She mostly helped cook and clean for women and children who fled their war-torn country. She said it was emotional work.

"They are more than just leaving their country," she said, "they are leaving their husbands and fathers because they had to stay. They go to a country without speaking the language or know where to go."

Morris is also an avid volunteer for Sox Charities efforts. And shortly after she retired, the pandemic hit and she went back to work to help out. Sox fans let her know how much they appreciate her.

"She's lived a servant's life," said Christine O'Reilly, Sox Community Relations. "She is beyond amazing."

Morris said she tries to go to as many Sox games as possible during the summer, but she's willing to give that up this season if she is able to go back and help the refugees again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoarmour squareukrainevolunteerismnurseschicago white soxchicago proud
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Business owner to hire homeless at South Loop smoothie shop
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
Suburban HS students build community center for veterans
Walk MS Chicago is back at Soldier Field
TOP STORIES
Whole Foods closing Englewood store: 'It's a devastating blow'
Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring tornadoes Saturday
Chicago Bears make picks in 2022 NFL Draft
VIDEO: Baseball players hit ground after shots fired near St. Rita HS
No bail for man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall
Violence Interrupters patrol CTA Red Line trains for 2nd time
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Show More
Woman, 64, forced out of Mercedes in River West carjacking
Anna Valencia allegations need to be investigated, former IG says
Ex-lab monkeys get new life at WI sanctuary
Elk Grove Bowl closing after nearly 60 years
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News