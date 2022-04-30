Chicago White Sox honor retired nurse who flew to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Joan Morris is not one to relish the spotlight. But she had no way to avoid it Friday night as White Sox fans gave her a standing ovation.The White Sox honored her for her volunteer work between innings at Friday night's game."It was eye-opening," Morris said.A retired nurse, Morris just returned from Slovakia and Poland where she went to help Ukrainian refugees. She mostly helped cook and clean for women and children who fled their war-torn country. She said it was emotional work."They are more than just leaving their country," she said, "they are leaving their husbands and fathers because they had to stay. They go to a country without speaking the language or know where to go."Morris is also an avid volunteer for Sox Charities efforts. And shortly after she retired, the pandemic hit and she went back to work to help out. Sox fans let her know how much they appreciate her."She's lived a servant's life," said Christine O'Reilly, Sox Community Relations. "She is beyond amazing."Morris said she tries to go to as many Sox games as possible during the summer, but she's willing to give that up this season if she is able to go back and help the refugees again.