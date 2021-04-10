Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox game postponed due to weather

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
White Sox fans look forward to attending games again

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday's White Sox game was postponed due to weather, the South Side team said in a tweet just after 9 a.m.



The Sox were scheduled to play the Kansas City Royals.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 14, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. and the second at 7:10 p.m.

RELATED: Chicago White Sox welcoming fans back at Guaranteed Rate Field for 1st time since 2019 for home opener

Both games will be seven-inning regulation games and both teams can add an extra player the doubleheader, the Sox said.

Fans with tickets or parking passes to Saturday's postponed game automatically will receive a credit in their White Sox ticket account. Fans can apply the credit value of Saturday's tickets and parking to any future regular season Sox home game once those tickets become available.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

