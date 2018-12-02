Whitney Young HS steps up security after threat found on bathroom wall

A Whitney Young student informed school officials about a threatening message written on the stall in the girls' bathroom.

School security will be stepped up Monday morning after a threat to Whitney Young Magnet High School on Chicago's Near West Side.

A student informed school officials about a threatening message written on the stall in the girls' bathroom. The message stated "You will pay 12/5."

School officials reached out to Chicago police and emailed parents.

CPS issued a statement Sunday night saying, in part, "student safety is the district's top priority and all potential threats are taken very seriously."
