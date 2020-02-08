Malcolm X murder: DA to review convictions in human rights activist's Harlem slaying

NEW YORK CITY -- The murder of Malcolm X is getting another look from prosecutors in New York City nearly 55 years after his death.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office will review the convictions of the three Nation of Islam members held responsible for the 1965 shooting death of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

"Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has met with representatives from the Innocence Project and associated counsel regarding this matter," Vance's spokesman Danny Frost said. "He has determined that the district attorney's office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, which will inform the office regarding what further investigative steps may be undertaken."

The three men were sentenced to life in prison.

Two of the men involved always proclaimed their innocence. One has since been released from prison and the other passed away.

The review comes as Netflix prepares to air a documentary series entitled "Who Killed Malcolm X?"

One of the prosecutors assigned to the review is Peter Casolaro, who also worked on the investigation that cleared the Central Park 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcy vanceconviction overturned
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store clerk killed in Park Manor shooting, robbery
Man shot, paralyzed girl, 13, in Gary after she refused him sex: police
First American dies of coronavirus in China: US Embassy
15 injured when wrong-way minivan hits CTA bus in Austin
'Trunk music': The day the world changed for the Chicago mob
Arrest made in shooting of Chicago firefighter in Albany Park
Chicago Auto Show's black tie event to raise millions for local charities
Show More
Soldier on rampage kills at least 10 at Thailand shopping mall, police say
ABC's 'For Life' screened in Streeterville
Remains of Elgin soldier killed in Korean War to return home nearly 70 years later
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with flurries Saturday
Mather High School investigating 3 allegations of inappropriate conduct with students
More TOP STORIES News