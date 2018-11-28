Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on camera slashing holiday inflatable outside hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

A hotel in Tennesse is trying to figure out what Scrooge stabbed Frosty the Snowman. (WATE)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. --
A hotel in Tennessee is trying to figure out what Scrooge stabbed Frosty the Snowman.

Officials with the Tru Hotel by Hilton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, said someone ran up to their inflatable Frosty the Snowman early Friday morning and slashed it across the stomach, deflating the snowy favorite.

The whole cold-hearted attack was caught on surveillance video.

"They came out and approached, running up to him, and then just stabbed him. No reason," hotel general manager Melissa Keith told WATE. "Frosty did nothing to them."

But Frosty didn't stay injured for long. The winter icon is once again standing tall, with his famous grin and pipe -- and now, a new battle scar.

Pigeon Forge police said while the crime seems innocent, it comes with real consequences.

"It's vandalism and it's their property," Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett said. "Somebody had to pay for it, so we take that serious."

Hotel management decided to take the incident and turn it into something positive.

They set up a GoFundMe in Frosty's honor. All donations will be given to Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismcrimemoviessurveillance videoTennessee
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver last September in West Loop
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters faces new charges
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
VIDEO: Teen's epic table tennis move goes viral
Escaped baby kangaroo killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run
Hammond police shoot driver following traffic stop, chase
Show More
Police: Man shoots son after fight over kneeling NFL players
Man pleads guilty to brutal rape, murder of Muslim teen
Shanann Watts family files wrongful death suit against Chris Watts
Woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm
More News