Whole block condemned after Minnesota house explosion, 11 displaced

ST. PAUL, Minn. --An entire block in St. Paul, Minnesota, was condemned following a house explosion Friday.
The incident sent debris flying through the area. Officials told WCCO that a man in his 60s was found inside the remains of the house.
Officials said the man's feet were sticking out of the rubble and he was conscious and speaking when he was rescued. His current condition is unknown.
A neighbor was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.
"I just woke up, my girlfriend just got out of bed, she went to go make food, and the next thing you know the whole house started shaking, her brother was still sleeping it actually woke him up out of bed and we were all like, 'what was that?"'," said witness Austin Hulsing.
Officials said the blast may have been caused by a natural gas line, but an investigation is underway.
"We could smell like a little bit of gas, and a little bit of wood burning and stuff like that but it didn't seem like it was continuous," said neighbor James Porter. "It was just like, 'boom' and it happened and then it was over with."
Fire crews are working to determine the extent of the damage. 11 people were displaced when the surrounding block was condemned. Some nearby businesses are also closed until they can be inspected.
ABC News contributed to this report.