gas prices

Why are gas prices rising? Drivers could soon be paying more at pump amid US extreme cold, experts say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Experts say drivers could soon be paying more at the gas pump, as the nation's largest oil refineries shut down to conserve power.

Natural gas prices rose more than 7% during this wave of extremely cold weather across large parts of the country.

Winter weather is overwhelming power grids unprepared for climate change, leaving millions without electricity in record-breaking cold.

RELATED: 3 million without power, 20 dead as 100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow

At least 20 people have died, some while struggling to find warmth inside their homes. In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage; another perished after flames spread from their fireplace.

Blame the polar vortex, a weather pattern that usually keeps to the arctic, but is increasingly visiting lower latitudes and staying beyond its welcome. Scientists say climate change caused by humans is partly responsible for making its southward escapes longer and more frequent.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasgas pricesu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Peoples Gas surcharge under scrutiny from watchdog groups, governor's office
Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states during pandemic
What to expect as gas prices drop due to COVID-19 concerns
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter among 3 hurt in Kenwood high-rise fire
FOID card delays leave some on edge as carjacking cases surge
Snow totals, road conditions and more across Chicago area
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
Lakeview condo garage roof collapses under snow
Grand Crossing shooting outside fast food restaurant leaves 1 dead: CPD
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Show More
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
Driver loses control, sending Jeep off I-355 bridge
How much snow can a roof hold?
Chicago Weather: PM snow Wednesday
Chinese spy case in Chicago linked to larger foreign espionage scheme
More TOP STORIES News