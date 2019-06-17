child abuse

'Why don't you die': Mom accused of trying to smother 4-month-old to death by sitting on her

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 20-year-old mother allegedly uttered, "Why don't you die? Why are you still alive?" while she sat on top of her 4-month-old child covered in pillows and blankets, according to court documents.

Meredith Nicole Deen has been charged with felony attempted capital murder in connection with an incident that took place last Thursday at her southeast Houston apartment.

Court documents stated the woman's live-in boyfriend witnessed Deen punch the baby before trying to smother the infant. Authorities said the boyfriend had to pull the mother off the child when he was awakened by the baby's crying.

It wasn't until the boyfriend dropped off the child at daycare the next day that authorities were called. Documents said daycare workers noticed the child trembling and shaking. The boyfriend informed staff who then contacted Harris County deputies.

As of Monday, Deen is not in custody.
