1 dead in fire at Wicker Park coach house, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One person was found dead at the scene of a fire Saturday in Wicker Park.Crews responded to the fire about 2:30 a.m. at a coach house in the 2100-block of West Potomac Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.One adult, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was found unresponsive inside and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.The person's cause of death is under investigation by Area Two detectives.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.The fire has since been put out, but the cause is being investigated by the fire department and by CPD arson detectives, authorities said.