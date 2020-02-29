Thief breaks car windows, steals items outside Wicker Park school, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several vehicles parked outside a school on the city's Northwest Side were broken into Friday night.Police said the thief busted out the windows to get inside four cars and steal items around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000-block of West Schiller Street.Shattered glass littered the ground on the sidewalk in front of A.N. Pritzker School in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.There are reports parents and students found the damage after leaving an event at the school.Police did not provide information about what was taken. No one is in custody, police said.