Walgreens stabbing: Employee, 32, stabbed to death at Wicker Park store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old Walgreens employee was stabbed to death Sunday morning in Wicker Park, Chicago police said.The woman was working at the Walgreens located at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her, police said.The individual reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times and left the store. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.Nothing was stolen from the store, police said, and no one had been taken into custody as of late Sunday morning.Area 5 Detectives are investigating.