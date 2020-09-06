chicago crime

Walgreens stabbing: Woman, 32, stabbed to death while working at Wicker Park store, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A Wicker Park Walgreens employee was stabbed to death while working Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old Walgreens employee was killed in a stabbing Sunday morning in Wicker Park, Chicago police said.

The woman was working at the Walgreens located at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. when an unknown person approached her just after 9:30 a.m., police said.

The individual reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times and left the store. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"We're not sure if it was a robbery or was just a random act of violence," Chicago police Officer Jose Jara said.

Jara said the suspected stabber walked through the Walgreens parking lot toward Wolcott Avenue after the attack.

"At the moment we are looking for a possible male who was wearing dark pants, white gym shoes, a light-colored top," Jara said.

Nothing was stolen from the store, police said, and no one had been taken into custody as of late Sunday morning.

Area 5 Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 746-5446 or visit home.chicagopolice.org.
