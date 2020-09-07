Walgreens stabbing: Mother of 2 stabbed to death while working at Wicker Park store; Person of interest in custody, CPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6412191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 32-year-old mother of two was stabbed to death while working at a Walgreens in Wicker Park Sunday morning.

WATCH: Police investigate murder at Wicker Park Walgreens

WATCH: Suspect at large in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing at a Wicker Park Walgreens Sunday, Chicago police said.The woman was working at the drug store located at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. when an unknown person approached her just after 9:30 a.m., police said.The individual stabbed the victim multiple times and left the store, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said the woman who was killed is the mother of two young children. Her family is struggling to come to grips with the loss."They're very distraught and they're very hurt. To see their loved one leave home this morning, and all of a sudden you get a call and your loved one is not returning," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said. "She has two small children who are looking for their mother, and they have to break this news to her, so they're very hurt."Police said it was the second time this week that someone armed with a knife committed a crime in this Walgreens."We're not sure if it was a robbery or was just a random act of violence," said Officer Jose Jara, Chicago Police Dept.Police said the stabbing suspect walked through the Walgreens parking lot toward Wolcott Avenue after the attack. Nothing was taken from the store."At the moment we are looking for a possible male who was wearing dark pants, white gym shoes, a light-colored top," Jara said.The deadly stabbing unnerved some Wicker Park residents."It's not even tied to the bars, it's not even happening late at night. It's like Sunday morning, so definitely gives you pause," resident Phil D. said. "Usually don't see that kind of crime around here."Other residents said the stretch of Milwaukee Avenue hasn't felt the same since looting here in late spring. Some said the Walgreens is a constant target.Walgreens spokesperson Jim Cohn said in a written statement:Hours after the deadly attack, a K-9 unit searched the area as police canvassed the neighborhood for surveillance video.Detectives are trying to figure out if this killing is connected to an armed robbery at the same Walgreens just days earlier. On September 2, police say a suspect wearing a red mask stole money from this store, also while wielding a knife.Police have not released any suspect details at this time. Charges are pending as Area 5 Detectives continue to investigate.Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 746-5446 or visit