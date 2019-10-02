Wife finds husband shot to death after home alarm goes off in Houston

HOUSTON -- The wife of a man found shot to death inside their north Houston home Monday received a phone notification of an alarm at the home just before making the grisly discovery.

Deodrick Bradley, 29, was shot to death inside his home garage.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released video of the suspected killer Tuesday afternoon. They are asking the public for help with identifying him.

Bradley's wife told investigators she received an alarm notification on her phone that someone was in her home.

The notification showed a short video of an unknown man in a red, white and black hoodie walking up the driveway.

In the video, the suspected killer makes a friendly gesture just moments before he pulls a gun out of his pocket and kills Bradley.

The married father of two young children was in his garage. When his wife was unable to reach him by phone, she went home to find him dead inside. He had been shot several times.

ABC7 Chicago's sister station, ABC13, has learned the shooter did not take anything and left the home on foot.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or online. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
