A man last known to have lived in Maine is accused of having at least three wives in separate states.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted 43-year-old Michael Middleton on a bigamy charge. He's accused of marrying a woman while knowingly being married to women in Georgia and Alabama.

The New Hampshire woman, Alicia Grant, of Exeter, told WMTW-TV that Middleton, whom she married in 2013, made her feel like he cared about her, but eventually scammed her out of $20,000.

"He makes you feel special, he makes feel like he actually cares about you and then he marries your, abuses you, drains your assets and leaves," Grant said.

Grant said she had no idea he had other wives, but they eventually found out about each other. She told WMTW that she's angry and embarrassed.

Grant: "I was a single mom for five years. You know, maybe I was just really lonely."
Reporter: "Did you love him?"
