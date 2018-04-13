EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3334909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video shows fists flying inside the Apple Store at Baybrook Mall.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3337263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witness speaks out after wild brawl at Apple Store

A wild fight broke out in the middle of the expensive gadgets at an Apple Store in a Texas mall on Tuesday night, and it was all caught on camera.Now we're hearing from the couple who fought with security, and why one of them was put in handcuffs for something that was found during the brawl.Baybrook Mall officials referred us to police, while Apple wouldn't answer specific questions about what happened here.In the video, you can see the moment customer Julio Gonzalez is tackled by a man in a red shirt.It happened fast. It's not clear who the man in the red works for, but Apple says he is not one of their loss prevention officers."It's just a misunderstanding," Gonzalez said. "It's just messed up that it happened."Gonzalez admits he placed headphones on the canopy of a stroller he was pushing with his infant son inside, and that he gave the stroller to his girlfriend when Apple called him up for his appointment.She walked out of the store, not realizing the headphones were still there, Gonzalez said."Sir, I didn't do nothing! She didn't do nothing," Gonzalez is heard screaming in the video.Gonzalez claims a loss prevention officer grabbed the headphones with unnecessary force, slamming the box down through the canopy of the stroller, striking his son."He stuck his hand in there, hit the baby in the head," Gonzalez said.As the confrontation escalated, you could see that man in the red shirt going back to fight with Gonzalez's teen son. The boy says he was hit in the mouth.At some point during the chaos, Gonzalez says someone stepped on his face and choked him. He's not sure who."I'm like, 'Hey, hey, hold up, this is a misunderstanding, I haven't left the store, I'm inside,'" Gonzalez said.In the end, police did not arrest Gonzalez or his girlfriend for theft. The Harris County district attorney wouldn't accept charges. No charges were filed as a result of the fight either."They take that loss prevention badge as if they were the cops," Gonzalez said. "They not cops, they just loss prevention, you know."That's an important point for Gonzalez: his girlfriend was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine, which she says the loss prevention officer found in her purse.They're asking if that search was legal or if her civil rights were violated.