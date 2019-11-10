u.s. & world

Barham Fire breaks out in Los Angeles near Hollywood film studios

LOS ANGELES -- A small brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke that towered over the Hollywood sign and could be seen for several miles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters on the air and on the ground had stopped the forward progress of the 34-acre Barham Fire Saturday.

Though the fire broke out near the Warner Brothers studio lot, the fire department said on Twitter that there have been "no structures damaged and none imminently threatened."



Officials said wind was not a factor in the Barham Fire, which was slowly moving away from structures and toward Griffith Park. Some production companies and film crews evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

"It was crazy and it just enveloped the entire side of the mountain," a witness told KABC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodsouthern californiabrush firewildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Party planner Debi Lilly shows how to create the perfect Friendsgiving party
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Happy Birthday US Marine Corps
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man to appear in court for fatal shooting of uncle trying to protect niece from alleged assault
3 armed robbers in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash
Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago
3 men sought in robbery at Lawndale Pink Line station
Flood Watch in effect for Lake Michigan in Cook, Lake, Porter counties
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, evening snow Sunday
Cops help veteran walking 100 miles to doctor's appointment
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Army captain killed in Boeing MAX 737 crash memorialized
Chicago Proud: Hunger Resource Network
More TOP STORIES News