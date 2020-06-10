First inmate at Will County Jail tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff's office says

JOLIET, Ill. -- The Will County Jail has had its first inmate test positive for the coronavirus, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.The inmate was brought to the Adult Detention Facility on Sunday for a "non-bondable offense," the Will County sheriff's office said.Per standard procedure during the coronavirus pandemic, he was quarantined in a cell after passing his medical screening, and was scheduled to stay there for 14 days.The next day, however, the man had an "unrelated medical emergency" and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said. He was also tested for COVID-19, and came back positive.The man was taken back to the Adult Detention Facility and placed in a negative airflow cell, the sheriff's office said.The man never came into contact with the general population, the sheriff's office said.