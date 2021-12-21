Will County deputy fatally shoots man suspected of wounding father in New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. -- A Will County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man suspected of wounding his dad and beating his mother in New Lenox.Alexander Wheeler, 21, was shot by the deputy around 5 a.m. Monday while Wheeler tried to flee from an officer in a backyard on Wind Crest Lane, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. It was unclear if Wheeler was holding a gun when he was shot and killed.He was a suspect in a domestic-related shooting in the 1900 block of Grand Prairie Drive, where Wheeler allegedly shot his 52-year-old father in the face around 4:10 a.m. and struck his mother who tried to intervene, New Lenox police said in a separate statement.The chase began around 5 a.m. when police were dispatched to apprehend Wheeler, the sheriff's office said. Police were told that Wheeler may be intoxicated and armed with a gun.A deputy found Wheeler in a 2020 silver Honda Civic near Cedar Road and Laraway Road and tried to pull him over, but Wheeler drove off and eventually drove back to his subdivision, the sheriff's office said.The deputy followed Wheeler down Wind Crest Lane, where Wheeler allegedly tried to drive through someone's backyard. As Wheeler got out of the car, the deputy commanded him to stop and deployed a stun gun, but Wheeler continued to disregard the commands, the sheriff's office said. The deputy then shot Wheeler.Police gave first aid to Wheeler, who was taken to Silver Cross Hospital and pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. Wheeler's father was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.A spokesman for the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was unable to say if Wheeler was armed when he was shot.