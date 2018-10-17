Will County sheriff's deputies shot while serving drug warrant in Joliet

Kevin B. Waddell (left) and Steven Johnson. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

JOLIET --
Charges have been filed against two Joliet men after a pair of Will County sheriff's deputies were shot while conducting a drug investigation Tuesday night in the southwest suburb.

The deputies, part of the Will County Gang Suppression Unit, knocked on the back door of a home in the 200 block of Richards Street about 8:30 p.m. to announce a search warrant for narcotics, according to sheriff's office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles. Someone then opened fire from inside the home.

One of the deputies, who has been with the sheriff's department for 16 years, was hit in his ballistic vest, Jungles said. The other deputy, a veteran of at least 12 years, suffered a graze wound to his arm. They have both been treated and Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet and released.

The suspects then tried to run out the front door of the home, where they were taken into custody by other officers, Jungles said. They have since been processed into the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Kevin B. Waddell, 42, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm, armed violence with the discharge of a weapon, use of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, according to sheriff's office records.

Steven Johnson, 62, was also charged with armed violence, possession or use of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Both men were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
