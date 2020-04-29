good morning america

'Good Morning America' reporter Will Reeve shares advice after audience catches him pantsless

It finally happened, America: An employee working from home was caught going pantsless during a video call.

Yet this unfortunate employee was ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, and his blunder was seen by millions of Americans watching on "Good Morning America" Tuesday.



Although Reeve wore a tie and blazer for his segment on drones delivering prescriptions, the "GMA" audience noticed his bare legs peeking out at the bottom of their TV screens.

Because he doesn't have his own cameraperson, Reeve said he had to set up the shot himself.

"A headline reminder: For anyone who's using Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, anything with a camera, make sure you frame your shot," Reeve said the next day on "GMA."

Reeve said he was not completely pantsless on live TV; he was wearing gym shorts in preparation for his post-work workout. "GMA" Anchor George Stephanopoulos also admitted that he's worn shorts on live TV too.

"My camera was just a little bit higher," Stephanopoulos joked.

Reeve said he tries to take life seriously, but not himself, so he was able to have a good laugh at this situation.

"I don't want anyone to think that I don't respect and love my job, but I've had a lot of fun ... and I'm a lousy camera operator," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldgood morning america
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
'GMA,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
Russell Wilson, Ciara pledge millions of meals to those impacted by pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2K
1 in custody after Edens Expressway standoff
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Chicagoans worry over COVID-19 affecting food supply
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Show More
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Parents must help children understand COVID-19 crisis, psychiatrist says
Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News