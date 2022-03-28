Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense

LOS ANGELES -- In his acceptance speech for best actor Sunday night, Will Smith apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees after the buoyant spirit of the 94th Academy Awards was rocked by an unbelievable exchange between him and comedian Chris Rock.
During his presentation of best documentary feature nominees, Rock joked to Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, that he was looking forward to a sequel to "G.I. Jane."
Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles, opened up about her hair loss journey on Instagram in December.
Smith stood up from his seat near the stage Sunday night, strode up to Rock and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."
The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged, and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.
When the best actor was announced, the teary-eyed "King Richard" star shared some of what Washington told him offstage.
"He said, 'Watch out, at your highest moment, that's when the devil comes for you,'" Smith said.
Smith said he wanted to be a vessel for love, in spite of the angry display earlier in the evening.
"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father," Smith said. "But love will make you do crazy things."
Up until that moment, the show had been running fairly smoothly. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for supporting actress, while Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an acting award since his "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin in 1987.
"Hopefully the academy invites me back," Smith said, in conclusion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
