Will Smith, kids chat with Dr. Fauci about COVID-19

Will Smith certainly knows how to keep us entertained and now we're getting a look at how he's helping keep us informed.In his new Snapchat series "Will From Home," Smith is getting kids in on the conversation about COVID-19 by asking questions about social distancing, the spread of the virus and what we're all wondering: how long we'll be dealing with it.On his series, the actor and musician who was born and raised in West Philadelphia hangs out and chats with famous friends, family, and, this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.ABC's "Good Morning America" got a preview of the latest episode."There's been a predominance in the African-American community. Is there a comprehension as to why that is?" Smith asks Fauci."It's just one of the failings of our society is that African-Americans have a disproportionate prevalence and incidence of the very comorbid conditions that puts you at high risk," Fauci says."Will From Home" is part of Snapchat's response to the pandemic. The company says some 68 million users have viewed content about the coronavirus.Smith, who has more than 40 million followers on Instagram, has found a way to captivate audiences across social media, offering insightful wisdom and fun at the same time.In the episode, a little girl named Ava asks Dr. Fauci, "Could the Tooth Fairy still come, if I lose my tooth, because of the coronavirus and can she catch the virus?""I got to tell you, Ava, I don't think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy," Fauci reassures the young girl. .Kids get involved on "Will From Home" to get answers to their hard-hitting questions."Even though we need to stay home a lot can we still go out for a walk?" one child asks."Yes, you can go out for a walk. You need to stay six feet away from anyone else," Fauci explains."Is this ever going to end or is this something we're going to have to be doing for a good portion of our lives?" another child asks."When we have a vaccine and we have enough baseline immunity, this is something you are not going to have to worry about for the rest of your life," Fauci says.New episodes of "Will From Home" are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday on Snapchat's Discover pages and YouTube.The episode with Dr. Fauci debuts 6 a.m. Wednesday.