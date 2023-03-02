Woman gives birth in HS parking lot after not making it to hospital: Palatine Fire Department

A woman gave birth in a Palatine high school parking lot after not making it to the hospital. The mother and baby are both fine.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban mother gave birth this week in a car in a high school parking lot.

That's because she wasn't able to make it to the hospital in time.

The Palatine Fire Department said the mom and her father were on the way to the hospital, but realized they wouldn't make it and pulled over at William Fremd High School in Palatine just before 6:45 p.m. Monday, ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.

The mother and child were then taken to Northwest Community hospital.

Officials said both are doing well.