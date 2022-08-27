Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs

Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away nearly $200,000 in grocery store gift cards at Montrose Deli, Shop and Save Market and Seafood City locations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is returning to his giveaways on Saturday.

This time, it is in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries.

He will be handing out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.

Chicago giveaways will begin at 8 a.m. at Montrose Food Mart & Deli at 6601 West Irving Park Road and Montrose Deli at 5411 West Montrose Ave. A giveaway will also take place at the Montrose Market at 1731 West Golf Road in Mount Prospect.

Also at 8 a.m., giveaways will take place at two Chicago Shop & Save locations: 5829 South Archer Ave. and 6312 North Nagle Ave. Another giveaway will take place at a Bridgeview Shop & Save at 8847 South Harlem Ave.

A giveaway will also begin at Seafood City Chicago at 5033 North Elston Ave. at 10 a.m.