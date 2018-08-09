Willow Creek Community Church in northwest suburban South Barrington is getting a new leadership team. It's the latest shakeup after a sexual misconduct investigation of the founding pastor.Willow Creek members are stunned after the resignation of the entire elder board. Board members stepped down over the way the church handled an internal investigation surrounding former lead pastor Bill Hybels.Hybels stepped down in April following multiple allegations of improper behavior made by women in the church, including female employees, which spanned decades.Back in April, the church defended Hybels, saying that an internal investigation had cleared him of wrongdoing.But on Sunday, after more detailed allegations from Hybel's former assistant surfaced, lead teaching pastor Steve Carter resigned from his post.In an announcement to the congregation Wednesday night, elders said their initial investigation into Hybels was flawed and they must all step down in order to repent for their sins.Willow Creek members in the audience were shocked."We're just very sad at what's all happened. We're glad that the elders stepped down to hold accountability and we're looking forward to a fresh start," Kathy Larosa said."At first I believed Bill, but now it's obvious that I feel like I've sinned, because I didn't believe the women," Linda Scharaga said.The first wave of elders is now set to leave by Aug. 15.The announcement came just as the church's Global Leadership Summit was set to kick off Thursday morning. The president of the Willow Creek Association is planning to speak Thursday morning about the controversy surrounding Hybels.Willow Creek has eight campuses around the Chicago area and approximately 25,000 members. Hybels led the congregation for 42 years.