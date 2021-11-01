Car crashes into Wilmette med spa

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car barreled into a med spa in Wilmette Sunday night, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 500-block of Skokie Boulevard

Officials said the car rammed right through the doors and into the front desk. Chairs, desks and supplies were scattered everywhere.

Fortunately, the building was closed and no one was inside. Officials said it's a good thing it didn't happen during regular business hours.

"It was good that it was in the evening, there was no one around, there was no one on the sidewalks," said Wilmette Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Menzies.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police have not said why the person drove into the building or if any charges will be filed.
