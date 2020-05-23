Coronavirus

Wilson Jerman, White House butler who served 11 first families, dies of coronavirus

By Kevin Freking

Wilson Jerman started working as a cleaner under President Dwight Eisenhower and retired as an elevator operator during the presidency of Barack Obama. (National Archives via CNN)

WASHINGTON -- Tributes from former first families rolled in Thursday in response to the news that a man who was a fixture in the White House under 11 presidents had died at the age of 91 after contracting COVID-19.

Wilson Jerman started working as a cleaner under President Dwight Eisenhower and retired as an elevator operator during the presidency of Barack Obama.

"With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a home for decades of First Families, including ours," said former first lady Michelle Obama. "His service to others - his willingness to go above and beyond for the country he loved and all those whose lives he touched - is a legacy worthy of his generous spirit."

Jerman became a White House butler under President John Kennedy, a role that Mrs. Kennedy was instrumental in landing for him, his oldest granddaughter, Jamila Garrett, told the local Fox News station in Washington.

"Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours," tweeted Hillary Clinton. "Our warmest condolences to his loved ones."

Former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush said Jerman was a "lovely man."

"He was the first person we saw in the morning when we left the residence and the last person we saw each night when we returned," the Bushes said in a statement to NBC News.

Desiree Barnes, who worked in the Obama administration, said Jerman treated the staff kindly. She recalled that when she worked as an intern he would get her a meal if she had not eaten and that he even called her during a particularly rough snowstorm to make sure she was okay.

"It did not matter political party, he was there to serve," Barnes said. "He had been there on some of the hardest days for a lot of presidents. ... Imagine being there when President Kennedy was assassinated and having to receive the first lady at the time. So, he was a really empathetic man. He just was a great listener."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusthe white houseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Indiana's 30,901 COVID-19 cases
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
Chicago area health care provider seeks to help underserved
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch issued for Chicago area
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day traffic plans
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Child among two shot inside Berwyn home
What to know about Indiana's 30,901 COVID-19 cases
2 fall from Highland Park bluff onto beach below
Car hits CTA bus after shots fired in Woodlawn: CPD
Show More
Churches can hold services under new guidelines in Phase 3, Pritzker says
Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids
Stacey Baca shares famous 7-Layer Dip recipe
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Mom charged in death of boy with autism at center of Amber Alert
More TOP STORIES News